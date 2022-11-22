Heartland Votes

Dry weather expected, until Thanksgiving

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/22
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Dry weather continues today, but rain will sneak back into the forecast on Thanksgiving. Today we expect lots of sunshine. That will help warm us above average for a change. Highs today will be in the upper 50s. Tonight won’t be as cold, but lows will still dip to the freezing mark. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will push into the Heartland too, but highs will still hit 60 in many places. Scattered showers are expected through much of Thanksgiving day and into the evening hours too. Those showers will linger into parts of Black Friday as well. Friday evening looks dry, before more rain pushes into the Heartland on Saturday.

