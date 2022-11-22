Dry weather expected, until Thanksgiving

Dry weather continues today, but rain will sneak back into the forecast on Thanksgiving. Today we expect lots of sunshine. That will help warm us above average for a change. Highs today will be in the upper 50s. Tonight won’t be as cold, but lows will still dip to the freezing mark. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. Clouds will push into the Heartland too, but highs will still hit 60 in many places. Scattered showers are expected through much of Thanksgiving day and into the evening hours too. Those showers will linger into parts of Black Friday as well. Friday evening looks dry, before more rain pushes into the Heartland on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.