Heartland Votes

Crews work to repair pipes after sewer overflow in Jackson near Klaus Park Village

The lift station was shut down and the leak was stopped.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A rupture resulted in a sanitary sewer overflow near Klaus Park Village Subdivision.

The lift station was shut down and the leak was stopped.

At 4:30 p.m., crews reported that repairs would be completed later Monday night.

Residents and families living near the subdivisions of Klaus Park Village, Ramsey Branch, Crystal Springs Estates and Willowbrook Bend are instructed to stay out of the creek water flowing in Ramsey Branch.

The sewage was showing up in the ditch that leads to Ramsey Branch.

Crews excavated the site and repairs are underway.

