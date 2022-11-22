Christmas in the Village to be held in Cobden Dec. 3

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - A full day of holiday joy is planned for Saturday, December 3 in Cobden.

The community is coming together downtown for Christmas in the Village.

There will be multiple activities, shopping, exhibits, food, and music.

This includes an appearance from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at the the downtown park shelter from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., carolers performing throughout town starting in the afternoon and a Christmas concert performed by the Cobden School Band near the shelter at 4:15 p.m.

After the band concert, there will be a presentation of Christmas lights at the shelter.

In addition to the entertainment, several shops will be having open houses.

The following is a list of some of the events taking place throughout the day:

Technology Learning Center will host a hospitality table with Christmas goodies and other activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Union County Historical and Genealogy Society will be displaying their Santa post cards, antique train sets, and vintage space toys at its Resource Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local artists will be featured at an art display at the Presbyterian Church

Bazaars will be held at the Union County Museum’s Christmas Shop, St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall and the Apostolic Lighthouse Church

For more information on the old fashion Christmas celebration, click here or contact Cobden Village Hall at 618-893-2425.

