Heartland Votes

Christmas in the Village to be held in Cobden Dec. 3

The Cobden community is coming together downtown for a full day of Christmas in the Village on...
The Cobden community is coming together downtown for a full day of Christmas in the Village on Saturday, Dec. 3.(Pexels)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - A full day of holiday joy is planned for Saturday, December 3 in Cobden.

The community is coming together downtown for Christmas in the Village.

There will be multiple activities, shopping, exhibits, food, and music.

This includes an appearance from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus at the the downtown park shelter from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., carolers performing throughout town starting in the afternoon and a Christmas concert performed by the Cobden School Band near the shelter at 4:15 p.m.

After the band concert, there will be a presentation of Christmas lights at the shelter.

In addition to the entertainment, several shops will be having open houses.

The following is a list of some of the events taking place throughout the day:

  • Technology Learning Center will host a hospitality table with Christmas goodies and other activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Union County Historical and Genealogy Society will be displaying their Santa post cards, antique train sets, and vintage space toys at its Resource Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Local artists will be featured at an art display at the Presbyterian Church
  • Bazaars will be held at the Union County Museum’s Christmas Shop, St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall and the Apostolic Lighthouse Church

For more information on the old fashion Christmas celebration, click here or contact Cobden Village Hall at 618-893-2425.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Dale Hicks was wanted by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department for questioning on...
Man police considered dangerous found, taken into custody
A man has been released from the hospital after he was shot at a bar in Butler County, Mo.
Man recovering after being shot in chest at Butler Co. bar
Niarobi Montaze Brooks, 28 of Union City, Tenn., is accused of leading Pulaski County, Ill. and...
Man arrested after police chase in two states
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a major crash has been reported on I-57 northbound...
“Major” crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.
As of Monday, November 21, four deer have been harvested in Cape Girardeau’s managed deer hunt.
4 deer harvested in Cape Girardeau’s managed hunt, as of 11/21

Latest News

The Central Municipal Pool, also called the “Bubble,” could undergo a $6 million rebuild in...
Cape Girardeau city council approve $6M plan to rebuild the ‘Bubble’
The lift station was shut down and the leak was stopped.
Crews work to repair pipes after sewer overflow in Jackson near Klaus Park Village
Tables and chairs are set up in a room as the new SEMO Food Bank building in Jackson nears...
SEMO Food Bank nears opening new building in Jackson
Back in March, Portageville council members voted to impeach Mayor Vince Berry for allegedly...
Impeachment of Portageville Mayor overturned