Caruthersville woman accused of credit card fraud

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Caruthersville woman is facing several charges, including credit card theft.

Police said they received a call on Monday, November 21about five fraudulent uses of a debit card.

An investigation led officers to Sierra Harris.

Police said when they found her, Harris reportedly had seven credit or debit cards, which were not hers.

Officers said they also found 1.1 grams of methamphetamine and 2.5 grams of cocaine.

Harris is charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance, five counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device and seven counts of theft/stealing of any credit card or letter of credit.

