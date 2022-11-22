Carbondale Police investigating deadly crash

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash just before 11 p.m. on East Walnut Street, near Village Drive, on Saturday, November 19.

Police said the officers found a vehicle flipped and the driver injured and unresponsive.

The driver, identified as Trace O. Bittle, of Marion, Illinois, was rushed to a Carbondale hospital for treatment, but Bittle didn’t recover.

Police said Bittle passed away on Sunday from injuries in the crash.

Carbondale Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Any witnesses or information about the crash are asked to contact Carbondale Police at 618-549-2121.

