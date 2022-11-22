Heartland Votes

Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt.

“It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter.

The moratorium was slated to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents.

Now it will extend until 60 days after the lawsuit is resolved. If the lawsuit has not been resolved by June 30, payments would resume 60 days after that.

The Justice Department last week asked the Supreme Court to examine the issue and reinstate Biden’s debt cancellation plan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Dale Hicks was wanted by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department for questioning on...
Man police considered dangerous found, taken into custody
A man has been released from the hospital after he was shot at a bar in Butler County, Mo.
Man recovering after being shot in chest at Butler Co. bar
Traffic was backed up at Benton exit 80 on I-55 southbound during the morning commute Tuesday. ...
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
Niarobi Montaze Brooks, 28 of Union City, Tenn., is accused of leading Pulaski County, Ill. and...
Man arrested after police chase in two states
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office called Monday's wreck on I-57 at the 91 milepost a...
3 injured in “major” multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill. on Monday

Latest News

Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
LIVE: Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
Many nonprofit services offer budgeting help in addition to debt management
Single mom shares story of getting out of debt with help from nonprofit debt management company
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
The five victims of the mass shooting at Club Q were identified as 35-year-old Ashley Paugh,...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
Single mom shares story of getting out of debt with help from nonprofit debt management company