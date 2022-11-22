Heartland Votes

51-year-old man caught recording fiancee’s daughter in the shower, court docs say

Police in Tennessee arrested a man accused of recording his fiancee's daughter in the shower.
Police in Tennessee arrested a man accused of recording his fiancee's daughter in the shower.(Jo Naylor / CC BY 2.0)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A Tennessee man was arrested Monday morning after police say he secretly recorded his fiancee’s daughter while she showered.

Police charged 51-year-old Eric V. Walker with unlawful photography.

Officers were dispatched on Sunday to a home in Nashville after Walker’s fiancee said she found a video recording of her daughter in the shower on Walker’s phone, according to an affidavit.

The video shows Walker’s cell phone was positioned under the home’s bathroom door crack and pointed toward the shower, WSMV reported.

The woman’s daughter reviewed the recording and confirmed it was her in the shower, police said.

Police did not reveal the ages of the fiancee or the daughter.

Walker was arrested and has since been released, police said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Dale Hicks was wanted by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department for questioning on...
Man police considered dangerous found, taken into custody
A man has been released from the hospital after he was shot at a bar in Butler County, Mo.
Man recovering after being shot in chest at Butler Co. bar
Traffic was backed up at Benton exit 80 on I-55 southbound during the morning commute Tuesday. ...
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
Niarobi Montaze Brooks, 28 of Union City, Tenn., is accused of leading Pulaski County, Ill. and...
Man arrested after police chase in two states
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office called Monday's wreck on I-57 at the 91 milepost a...
3 injured in “major” multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill. on Monday

Latest News

Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
LIVE: Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
Many nonprofit services offer budgeting help in addition to debt management
Single mom shares story of getting out of debt with help from nonprofit debt management company
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
The five victims of the mass shooting at Club Q were identified as 35-year-old Ashley Paugh,...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
Single mom shares story of getting out of debt with help from nonprofit debt management company