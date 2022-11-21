Heartland Votes

Warmer temperatures this week

First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 11/21/22
By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. This afternoon was warmer across the Heartland than we saw this weekend however, temperatures were still below average. For this evening we will see clear skies with rapidly falling temperatures after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer across the area. Highs will reach the middle to upper 50s. The warming trend will continue into Wednesday with highs reaching the lower 60s across much of the Heartland.

