Uptown Jackson getting in the Christmas spirit

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - As you drive through Uptown Jackson you will notice the streets are looking a little more festive.

That’s thanks to the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and volunteers who took the time to dress up the heart of the city with some Christmas decorations.

Janna Clifton is the Executive Director for the organization who said these decorations will compliment those who visit the area and with the several upcoming events planned.

“Small Business Saturday is a very important day for all of our merchants and local businesses here uptown,” Clifton said. “Then, the Christmas parade to follow and several other merchant events uptown for the holiday season.”

Clifton said this will help get everyone in the Christmas spirit and enhance the shopping experience as shoppers visit the area during the holiday season.

“For us, it’s very important for everyone to remember Uptown as a destination for eating, shopping, visiting in general. Adding the decorations just brings that extra level of charm, that we already feel we have but you have to put the little extra for the holiday season as well,” Clifton said.

The volunteers decorated more than 50 light poles and the courthouse gazebo equipped with lights and ornaments.

