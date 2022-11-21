Heartland Votes

Uptown Jackson getting in the Christmas spirit

Volunteers decorated a Christmas tree and hung wreaths in Uptown Jackson.
Volunteers decorated a Christmas tree and hung wreaths in Uptown Jackson.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - As you drive through Uptown Jackson you will notice the streets are looking a little more festive.

That’s thanks to the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and volunteers who took the time to dress up the heart of the city with some Christmas decorations.

Janna Clifton is the Executive Director for the organization who said these decorations will compliment those who visit the area and with the several upcoming events planned.

“Small Business Saturday is a very important day for all of our merchants and local businesses here uptown,” Clifton said. “Then, the Christmas parade to follow and several other merchant events uptown for the holiday season.”

Clifton said this will help get everyone in the Christmas spirit and enhance the shopping experience as shoppers visit the area during the holiday season.

“For us, it’s very important for everyone to remember Uptown as a destination for eating, shopping, visiting in general. Adding the decorations just brings that extra level of charm, that we already feel we have but you have to put the little extra for the holiday season as well,” Clifton said.

The volunteers decorated more than 50 light poles and the courthouse gazebo equipped with lights and ornaments.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Kentucky candle factory workers who survived tornado, file ‘Charge Against Employer’
Sheila A. “Annie” Shumpert, 57, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with four counts of...
Wanted woman arrested in connection with 20-month-long investigation into fentanyl sales in Paducah
The Tigers will play the winner of Grain Valley and Fort Osage in the State Semifinal!
Cape Central to compete in State Semifinal following latest win

Latest News

Shoppers look at the different items offered at the 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in...
Shoppers, vendors enjoy Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau
Interstate 24 eastbound on the I-24 Bridge reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning,...
I-24 bridge eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash
The BBB reports an all-time high in online shopping scams.
BBB reports all-time high in online shopping scams
Dozens of firefighters worked for seven hours to extinguish a fire at Clinton Place Nursing...
Dozens of firefighters extinguish fire at Clinton, Ky. nursing facility