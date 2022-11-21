Heartland Votes

Shoppers, vendors enjoy Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau

Shoppers look at the different items offered at the 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in...
Shoppers look at the different items offered at the 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of people came out to the 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza this weekend in Cape Girardeau.

This particular event was hosted by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri and featured more than 300 small business vendors set up at the Show-Me-Center and the Osage Centre, all from across the Heartland area.

People shopped for an assortment of items including baked goods, crafts, personalized items, Christmas décor and much more.

We met up with Debbie Lands who was shopping with her daughter. She said she enjoys shopping local and it’s a great family tradition she continues every year.

“We love shopping local. We love being able to support people and seeing all the different crafts out there and the new trends,” Lands said. “It’s really nice for me because I did this with my mother, when she (her daughter) was a baby and would push her around in these isles and her stroller. Now she gets to do this as an adult with me. It’s very special.”

Chris Hoffmeister is from Wappapello, Mo. She is the owner of Chris’s Yummy Creations and came here to sell some of her baked goods.

“It’s really nice because you get to meet a lot of people from all over,” Hoffmeister said. “It’s a great way to meet a lot of people from all across the area.”

William Gray started his business called the Midwest Candle Company with his friend. He said this was a great opportunity to meet people, introduce their products and tell their story to shoppers.

“I’m a veteran, he’s a former first responder and we decided to come together and start making candles because we’ve always had a love for candles and the scents,” Gray said. “We started making them for family and friends and they really enjoyed them so after that they told us we should start a business. So, here we are 3 months later. So far, we’re doing really well and we enjoy making candles.”

Kayla Crofoot is the Owner of Phillip Grace Company out of Murray, Ky. She said she wanted to travel to be a part of this event, help spread her company name and offer unique gifts for people for the holiday season.

“We’ve met a lot of new people here,” Crofoot said. “People are very excited to have us here as well. I don’t think anyone locally brings the heat press and actually makes shirts on site. It’s been an excitement for people to actually have a personalized gift to make.”

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri Director Kelly Downes estimated up to 10,000 people came out to the event this weekend.

