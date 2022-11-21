Heartland Votes

Police asking for help in finding man they consider dangerous

Jimmy Dale Hicks is wanted by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department for questioning on an assault and on outstanding warrants.(Source: St. Francois County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 45-year-old Jimmy Dale Hicks.

According to the sheriff’s department, Hicks left the scene of an investigation in the Eagle Estates mobile home park on Berry Road, north of Bonne Terre, on Sunday, November 20.

They said Hicks is wanted for questioning on an assault and for outstanding warrants.

He is not believed to be armed, but the sheriff’s department considers Hicks to be dangerous.

Hicks was last seen wearing a red hood and black shorts around 8:20 p.m. and crossing behind the Dollar General, just south of Lake Timberline.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hicks is asked to contact St. Francois County Joint Communications at 573-431-3131.

