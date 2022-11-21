Heartland Votes

Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of Lights

Crowds make their way to downtown Cape Girardeau to kickoff the Christmas season by watching...
Crowds make their way to downtown Cape Girardeau to kickoff the Christmas season by watching the Parade of Lights.(Noelle Williams)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau ahead of and during the 30th Annual Parade of Lights in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The parade is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 27.

Beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday, parking will not be allowed on the following streets:

  • Both sides of Broadway Street from North West End Boulevard to Main Street
  • Main Street from Park Drive to William Street
  • North West End Boulevard from Broadway to Parkview Drive
  • Perry Avenue from Broadway to Parkview

Signs and other traffic control devices will be in place to make drivers aware of the parking restrictions at the locations listed above.

Any vehicles parked after 12 p.m. on those streets will be towed.

Immediately after the parade, parking will be allowed, except for on Bellevue.

The parade route begins at the intersection of Broadway St. and West End Blvd. and will continue east down Broadway, turning right onto Main St. and ending at the parking lot across from Hutson’s Big Sandy Furniture.

The theme for this year’s parade is “A Very Merry Grinchmas.”

Old Town Cape, Inc. is the organizer of the family friendly event.

For more information on the Parade of Lights, click here.

