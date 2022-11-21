Man recovering after being shot in chest at Butler Co. bar

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been released from the hospital after he was shot at a bar in Butler County.

According to Eddie Holloway, an investigator with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a person being shot in the chest at the Glory Days Bar and Grill around 10 p.m. Thursday night, November 17.

Holloway said a man was in the bathroom when a gun he was carrying fired a shot that traveled through the wall and hit a 34-year-old man.

The victim was then taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Holloway said the shooter admitted to messing with a gun before it discharged while he was in the bathroom.

He said the shooter had blood drawn to test if alcohol was in his system. The case is now in the hands of the prosecuting attorney awaiting those test results.

