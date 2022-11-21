Major crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if they are traveling on Interstate 57 toward Mount Vernon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a major crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost.

This is south of Mount Vernon, just before the Interstate 64 eastbound split.

At this time, no other details has been released about the crash.

