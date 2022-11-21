Heartland Votes

Major crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a major crash has been reported on I-57 northbound...
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a major crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost.(Source: Google Maps)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if they are traveling on Interstate 57 toward Mount Vernon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a major crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost.

This is south of Mount Vernon, just before the Interstate 64 eastbound split.

At this time, no other details has been released about the crash.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Interstate 24 eastbound on the I-24 Bridge reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning,...
I-24 bridge eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49

Latest News

Interstate 24 eastbound on the I-24 Bridge reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning,...
I-24 bridge eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash
This is map shows the proposed plans for the Minnesota Avenue/MO 74 Intersection Improvement...
Public invited to open house on new Minnesota Ave./MO 74 intersection proposal in Cape Girardeau
MoDOT paid out $295,000 in reimbursement money for pothole claims in the past 12 months.
Pothole Payback: How to file a claim with MoDOT’s reimbursement program
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects