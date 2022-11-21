Heartland Votes

HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes

In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback...
In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.(Scott Reiss/KCTV5)
By Nick Sloan and Jared Koller
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on Rich Eisen’s radio show.

After that, Mahomes extended an invitation to Winkler to meet him when the Chiefs traveled out west this season.

Speaking to KCTV5 News, Winkler --- known as ‘The Fonz’ --- explained his love for the quarterback Kansas City loves.

“I love the way Patrick Mahomes plays the game,” he said. “There’s no drama. There’s improvisation. There’s concentration. There’s grace. And there’s winning.”

Mahomes presented Winkler a jersey.

