Get ready for a warming trend the next few days, rain possible by Thanksgiving

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/21
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After a very cold morning, temperatures will start to warm up through the afternoon hours. Highs today will be closer to what is average this time of year. Thanks to lots of sunshine and a southwesterly breeze, highs will be near 50s this afternoon. Dry weather and clear skies will allow for temperatures to fall back into the 20s tonight. Even milder weather moves in for Tuesday. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 50s and some areas will touch 60s by Wednesday. Rain chances move into the Heartland on Thanksgiving, especially through the second half of the day. Lingering showers expected for your Black Friday too.

