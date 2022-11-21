First Alert: Warming trend begins

(KFVS) - After a very cold start, today and the rest of the week will gradually get warmer.

Sunny skies and a southerly breeze will help warm afternoon highs to or just above 50 degrees.

Tonight, temps will drop back below freezing, into the mid 20s, under clear skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking even warmer.

Afternoon highs will reach close to 60 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day is looking gloomy with scattered rain chances through Friday morning.

This outlook and timing will change as we get closer to Thursday.

Saturday is hinting at starting off dry with another round of rain is possible by the second half of the day.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.