Heartland Votes

First Alert: Warming trend begins

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/21
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - After a very cold start, today and the rest of the week will gradually get warmer.

Sunny skies and a southerly breeze will help warm afternoon highs to or just above 50 degrees.

Tonight, temps will drop back below freezing, into the mid 20s, under clear skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking even warmer.

Afternoon highs will reach close to 60 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day is looking gloomy with scattered rain chances through Friday morning.

This outlook and timing will change as we get closer to Thursday.

Saturday is hinting at starting off dry with another round of rain is possible by the second half of the day.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Interstate 24 eastbound on the I-24 Bridge reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning,...
I-24 bridge eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook
If you're getting shocked by static electricity, here is why: our dew points are extremely low.
First Alert: Another cold day; warmup starts tomorrow
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
This cold pattern finally breaks down during the work week, as the upper levels ridge out and...
First Alert: Lows in the teens expected tomorrow morning