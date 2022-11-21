Drivers going to notice lower prices at the pump for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday.

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The busiest travel day of the year is almost upon us and those hitting the road this Thanksgiving will notice cheaper prices at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand fell from 9.01 million to 8.74 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by nearly 2.2 million bbl to 207.9 million bbl. Increasing supply and fewer drivers fueling up have pushed pump prices lower.

“Especially around the holidays, trying to save any cent you can so. Yeah it helps a little bit,” Elkville resident Wade Bowlin said.

As Bowlin was filling up at the pump, he tells me due to cheaper gas in the Williamson County area, he plans to look for routes with the cheapest prices.

“For the company I work for, I do a lot of driving and so I kind of make my route come through here cause I know it’s always here or Herrin and it’s always cheaper there, so yeah I purposely plan my routes to come here or Herrin,” Bowlin said.

According to AAA the average price of gas today in Williamson County is $3.58.

In Jackson County, it is $3.89.

And the fluctuating cost of gas is why one company is having to change the price of its deliveries.

“For instance I just dropped one off in Carbondale Illinois. If we go to Carbondale, 70 cents a go at 4$ a gallon, we was charging an extra 25-35 dollars a dumpster. Now we bring it back it back down and fluctuate it again,” Eric Davis, owner of 618 Dumpster Rentals, said.

Owner of 618 Dumpster rentals, Eric Davis says it cost him nearly $200 to fill up one of his trucks.

And that is causing a bit of extra stress.

“It puts a little bit more pressure on us with the competition. And but we try to pass it off just a little bit, but we eat a bit of it as well,” Davis said.

Today’s average price in Cape Girardeau is $3.44, only a few cents cheaper than a month ago.

AAA says in the Carbondale-Marion Metro Area, a month ago averages were over $4.

Now they sit at $3.70.

As Paul Jaros fills up, he like many of us are wishing for the price at the pump from 2 years ago.

“I’m happier, I was a lot happier 2 years ago when they were like 2.59 a gallon,” Jaros said.

According to AAA, across the nation, the national average has drop 11 cents to $3.66.

The average for a gallon of gas in Kentucky is sitting at $3.35, Missouri at $3.24 and Illinois at $4.

