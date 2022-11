4 deer harvested in Cape Girardeau’s managed hunt, as of 11/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As of Monday, November 21, four deer have been harvested in Cape Girardeau’s managed deer hunt.

That’s according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Some parks in Cape Girardeau are closed during the hunt.

It started in October and the parks will remain closed until the deer hunt ends on Wednesday night, December 23.

