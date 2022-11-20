Heartland Votes

SEMO to open FCS Playoffs in Montana

SEMO won a share of the OVC football title on Saturday night.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks will travel to Montana for a first round matchup in the FCS Playoffs.

The game against the Montana Griz starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 26.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, SEMO won a share of the OVC Football Title after beating Murray State 52-22.

They shared the OVC regular-season title with UT Martin and secured the league’s automatic berth by winning a coin flip.

According to the university athletics department, the Redhawks will make their fourth FCS Playoff appearance and third under Head Coach Tom Matukewicz. SEMO made the playoffs in 2010, 2018 and 2019 before this year.

