Heartland Votes

River Valley Craft Club brings in roughly 200 vendors from craft fair in Cape Girardeau

Kids are treated with a sample of candy from a vendor at the 2022 Christmas Craft Expo.
Kids are treated with a sample of candy from a vendor at the 2022 Christmas Craft Expo.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are in Cape Girardeau this weekend, you might notice all of the traffic.

It’s not just from holiday shopping, many people visited one of three craft fairs in town.

One of those craft fairs is the 2022 Christmas Craft Expo at the A.C. Brase Arena building, where many people came out to shop for gifts for the holidays.

This event is hosted by the River Valley Craft Club bringing in roughly 200 vendors which packed two buildings that are offering many crafts, homemade items, jewelry and more.

Vendors we talked with said it’s great to meet all the people and provide fun, interesting items.

“I’m excited to be able to offer a lot of fun things for the kids,” Awesome Beaded Accessories Melissa Sansoucie said. “I like seeing the smiles on their faces and the parents wanting to get that special thing for them for Christmas.”

Jessica Harris with Midwest Custom Creations made the trip down from Park Hills, Mo. She said this is an opportunity to help get her company name out, which could produce more sales.

“It’s very beneficial actually. I do get a lot of people, if they don’t purchase anything the day of the event, they will contact me after the event. So I’ve made a lot of sales after the events,” Harris said.

This event will continue at the Arena building on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

