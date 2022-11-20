Heartland Votes

Pevely man charged with domestic assault, firing shotgun at officers

Jason Phillips of Pevely has been charged with domestic assault, assault and armed criminal...
Jason Phillips of Pevely has been charged with domestic assault, assault and armed criminal action.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Woods
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 44-year-old Pevely man was charged after authorities alleged he strangled his former girlfriend, threatened to kill her, and then fired his shotgun at officers who responded to the scene.

Charging documents allege Jason G. Phillips of the 700 block of Old State Road South became angry at having to move out of the house soon that he and his former girlfriend were living in. The woman said he hit and strangled her, leaving injuries to her face and neck. Phillips went to get his shotgun, charges say, and the woman and her daughter left the house.

Three Pevely Police officers responded to the house and found Phillips in the basement stairwell with the shotgun. He dropped the weapon, but police said he would not comply with additional commands. Phillips was pepper-sprayed but then grabbed his shotgun again and turned toward the officers.

An officer fired a shot at Phillips but missed. He returned a shot but did not hit any of the officers. The Pevely officers called for assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, which later arrested Phillips.

Phillips is charged with domestic assault, assault and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Interstate 24 eastbound on the I-24 Bridge reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning,...
I-24 bridge eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49

Latest News

Uptown Jackson decorating for the holiday season
Uptown Jackson decorating for the holiday season
52nd Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau
52nd Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 11/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 11/20/22
Uptown Jackson Revitalization Christmas decorations
Uptown Jackson Revitalization Christmas decorations
Shoppers look at the different items offered at the 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in...
Shoppers, vendors enjoy Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau