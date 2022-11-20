Heartland Votes

Officers shoot, kill armed man after SWAT negotiation in O’Fallon, MO, police say

By Matt Woods
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead after a SWAT team response in O’Fallon, Missouri, Saturday afternoon, police said.

The O’Fallon Police Department said officers were called to Longfellow Circle just after 2:30 p.m. for an assault.

The father of the 32-year-old man who was killed had tried taking a gun away from him. This resulted in a struggle and the gun going off but hitting no one.

The man’s father, along with his mother, fled the house.

The man then barricaded himself inside the house, which led to a crisis intervention team responding.

SWAT negotiators communicated with the man inside the house, police said.

Eventually, he walked out of the house with a gun, according to police. Which is when officers shot and killed him. No officers were injured in the incident.

No other information was immediately known about the identity of the man. The St. Charles County Critical Incident Response Team has taken over the investigation. The team was created to investigate “high-level and officer-involved critical incidents.”

News 4 reported a story earlier this month about how St. Charles County SWAT negotiators work in a crisis situation. The county’s SWAT team is called to an average of eight to 10 situations involving barricaded people every year.

