‘Merry Main Street Mile’ fun run kicks off Uptown Jackson’s Christmas parade Dec. 4

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - New this year, Uptown Jackson will host a fun run through the parade route before the Christmas parade on Sunday, December 4.

Called the Merry Main Street Mile, it starts at 4:30 p.m. The route is right at a mile.

Organizers say participants will get a commemorative ornament for the event, while supplies last.

You can register online here.

The Christmas parade starts at 5 p.m. at Southern Bank on Main/Farmington Road and end at the Frozen Food Lockers on High Street.

The theme this year is “A Toyland Christmas.”

