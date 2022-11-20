‘Merry Main Street Mile’ fun run kicks off Uptown Jackson’s Christmas parade Dec. 4
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - New this year, Uptown Jackson will host a fun run through the parade route before the Christmas parade on Sunday, December 4.
Called the Merry Main Street Mile, it starts at 4:30 p.m. The route is right at a mile.
Organizers say participants will get a commemorative ornament for the event, while supplies last.
The Christmas parade starts at 5 p.m. at Southern Bank on Main/Farmington Road and end at the Frozen Food Lockers on High Street.
The theme this year is “A Toyland Christmas.”
