First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

One more very cold day before a gradual warming trend starts on Monday. Today will remain clear with very low relative humidity levels. After near-record morning low, afternoon highs will be right around 40°. It will be less breezy today, although a light southwest breeze will begin to develop in the afternoon as a surface high pushes off to the east. That breeze should keep it from getting quite as cold tonight, although it will still be well below normal with lows around 20° or so. Monday will once again be mainly clear, with afternoon highs near 50° by afternoon, although there will be a cool southwest breeze.

Warming trend kicks in more seriously Tuesday and Wednesday with dry and relatively mild conditions. By Thursday southwest flow will be bringing in more moisture resulting in more clouds and a chance of rain, although rain chances still do not look overwhelming. Currently it looks like Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of some scattered light rain, but not a washout. Behind this system there are major model discrepancies, though there are hints that an upper low will bring another chance of showers later in the weekend. At this point winter precip does not look to be a significant threat for this busy travel period.

