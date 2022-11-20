Heartland Votes

First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Warming trend starts tomorrow....plus....wet travel for Thanksgiving?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
One more very cold night before a gradual warming trend starts tomorrow.  With clear skies, light winds and very low dew points,  overnight lows will likely (once again) be lower than indicated by forecast models,  ranging from the upper teens to low 20s.  Once the sun rises on Monday,  full sunshine and a southerly breeze should be able to warm us about 30 degrees, giving us afternoon highs near 50°.  Tuesday and Wednesday will continue the trend, with highs approaching 60°.

Models continue to advertise slightly different solutions for late Thursday into Friday as an upper trough moves through from west to east.  Ahead of the system on Thursday clouds will increase with shower chances increasing through the day.  Rain chances look to max out on Thursday night, with rain ending from west to east Friday morning.  Currently this looks like a moderate rainfall event,  with temps staying warm enough to eliminate any significant winter precip threat,  unless we get a few wet snowflakes behind the front Friday morning.   Currently next weekend looks mainly cool and dry.

