First Alert: Another cold day; warmup starts tomorrow

Your First Alert morning forecast on 11/20.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KFVS) - One more very cold day before a gradual warming trend starts on Monday.

Brian Alworth says today will remain clear with very low relative humidity levels.

After near-record morning low, afternoon highs will be right around 40 degrees.

It will be less breezy today, although a light southwest breeze will begin to develop in the afternoon as a surface high pushes off to the east. That breeze should keep it from getting quite as cold tonight, although it will still be well below normal with lows around 20 degrees or so.

Monday will once again be mainly clear, with afternoon highs near 50 degrees by afternoon, although there will be a cool southwest breeze.

A warming trend kicks in more seriously Tuesday and Wednesday with dry and relatively mild conditions.

By Thursday southwest flow will be bringing in more moisture resulting in more clouds and a chance of rain, although rain chances still do not look overwhelming.

Currently, it looks like Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of some scattered light rain, but not a washout. Behind this system there are major model discrepancies, though there are hints that an upper low will bring another chance of showers later in the weekend.

At this point, winter precipitation does not look to be a significant threat for this busy travel period.

