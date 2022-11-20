Dozens of firefighters extinguish fire at Clinton, Ky. nursing facility

CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Dozens of firefighters worked for seven hours to extinguish a fire at a western Kentucky nursing facility.

According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Emergency Management, the Clinton Fire Department was called to Clinton Place Nursing Facility on Padgett Drive around 1:07 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 for a reported fence on fire.

They said when firefighters arrived on scene, the courtyard fence was “fully involved.”

They requested mutual aid from Hickman and Fulton Counties.

According to the EMA, the fence is adjacent to the building and gusty winds led to the fire spreading to the northeast corner of the facility.

They said extra facility staff members worked to make sure residents were safe. All residents and staff were accounted for early and no injuries were reported.

Emergency service personnel worked to transfer residents safely to the other side of the building while fire personnel extinguished the fire to keep it from spreading farther.

Per state protocol, the EMA said the Kentucky State Fire Marshal’s Office was notified.

They said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

