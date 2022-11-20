Heartland Votes

Dating costs 40% more than it did 10 years ago, report says

Dating is tough and apparently more expensive than ever.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(CNN) – Embracing the single life may be a bummer for romance, but it has big advantages for your wallet, as dating costs more than ever.

The Match “Singles in America” report out this week says daters are spending about 40% more trying to woo a mate compared to a decade ago.

That breaks down to about $130 every month.

Inflation is the main culprit, and the added cost isn’t just about swapping dinner and a movie to lunch and a matinee.

It has changed the criteria of those looking for partners. Sharing similar spending habits, being frugal, and financial stability are all becoming top tier needs, not just good looks.

