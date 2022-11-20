Heartland Votes

Christmas tree lighting, Parade of Lights in Downtown Sikeston Dec. 2

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual Christmas tree lighting and Parade of Lights in Historic Downtown Sikeston will be Friday, December 2.

Organizers say the tree lighting and live music start at 6 p.m. The parade will follow at 7 p.m.

Follow the event on Facebook here.

Along with the tree lighting and live music, you can celebrate the opening of Santa’s village in American Legion Park.

They say there will also be downtown merchants, food trucks, wagon rides and more.

