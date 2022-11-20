Carbondale Community Farmers Market opens Dec. 3 for winter season

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will open Saturday, December 3 for the winter season.

According to market organizers, the indoor farmers market will be located at the University Mall in Carbondale in the theater wing. It’s open every Saturday morning 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 25, except for December 24 and December 31 for holidays.

This year, organizers say they’re excited to have live music and live cooking demos that feature produce and products available at the market.

They’ll also have a Kids Club Program will free children activities.

