Southeast wins share of OVC Football Title

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Football team won at least a share of the OVC Football Title 52-22 over Murray State Saturday at Houck Stadium.

Geno Hess set the OVC rushing record with 317 yards to go with 4-touchdowns.

UT Martin can share the OVC Title with SEMO if the Skyhawks beat Eastern Illinois.

The Redhawks will find out tomorrow who and where they’ll play in the FCS Playoffs.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.