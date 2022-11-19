Heartland Votes

Southeast wins share of OVC Football Title

(Source - Southeast Missouri State University)
By Todd Richards
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Football team won at least a share of the OVC Football Title 52-22 over Murray State Saturday at Houck Stadium.

Geno Hess set the OVC rushing record with 317 yards to go with 4-touchdowns.

UT Martin can share the OVC Title with SEMO if the Skyhawks beat Eastern Illinois.

The Redhawks will find out tomorrow who and where they’ll play in the FCS Playoffs.

