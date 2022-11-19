Heartland Votes

SEMO Safe Ride

Leaders at SEMO want to remind students of an easy and free way to get home safely. Especially, after a night of drinking.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO Safe Ride is a program that is designed to help students get to their home safely.

According to SEMO’s website, they write “Southeast students who find themselves in a situation where they do not have a sober driver can call the Cape County Transit Authority (CTA) at (573) 335-5533 for a complimentary SAFE RIDE from a drinking establishment within the city limits of Cape Girardeau to their place of residence in the city limits of Cape Girardeau. Students must show a valid student ID to use SAFE RIDE. The hours of this service are from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. from Thursday through Saturday.”

Rachel Westhoff is a student at SEMO and said this program saves lives.

She said, “You could look down for two seconds or you look away and you could be dead, or someone else could be dead.”

Another student, Camille Shoals said, “I think that it’s really important for students to have that awareness of realizing that we’re not going to keep taking chances because one chance can ruin everybody’s life.”

Shoals mentioned this kind of situation hits close to home.

She said, “As someone who has lost a family member to a drunk driver, it’s been a while 2008, but I understand that personally so that being a college student comes with a responsiblity that your actions have severe consequences.”

