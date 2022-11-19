Heartland Votes

‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral

(NBC15)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kroger store manager’s Reddit post asking customers to be kind to employees over the holiday weekend went viral on Saturday.

In the post, the Cincinnati manager acknowledged issues some stores are experiencing across the U.S., such as rising prices, staff shortages, lack of products on the shelf and longer lines.

While shoppers may be frustrated this season, the manager emphasized the importance of being kind to store employees.

A Kroger manager's Reddit post goes viral asking people to be kind over the holiday weekend.
A Kroger manager's Reddit post goes viral asking people to be kind over the holiday weekend.

“None of these things are controlled at the store level,” the post says. “Screaming at the 16-year-old girl trying to do her best at what’s probably her first job does absolutely nothing to fix any of that and it only makes you an a**h***.”

Over 1.2 thousand people upvoted the thread on Reddit, and more than 200 people commented.

“It never ceases to amaze me that a holiday about being thankful for what you have [can bring] out the worst in some people,” one person said.

At the end of the post, the manager listed Kroger Co. Corporate Headquarters’ phone number for customers to call.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Interstate 24 eastbound on the I-24 Bridge reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning,...
I-24 bridge eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49

Latest News

Uptown Jackson decorating for the holiday season
Uptown Jackson decorating for the holiday season
52nd Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau
52nd Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 11/20/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 11/20/22
Uptown Jackson Revitalization Christmas decorations
Uptown Jackson Revitalization Christmas decorations
Shoppers look at the different items offered at the 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in...
Shoppers, vendors enjoy Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau