Old Town Cape to host 4th annual Holiday Bazaar

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape will host the 4th Annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, December 3.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the courtyard area of The Indie House and on N. Frederick Street, between Broadway and Themis.

According to a release from Old Town Cape, vendors will have locally grown, handcrafted and homemade products like winter produce, baked goods, candles and artisan crafts. They’ll also take orders for customized gifts.

There will also be holiday music and live dancing demonstrations from Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio.

You can get your photo taken with the Grinch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on this and other holiday events, click here to see Old Town Cape’s website.

