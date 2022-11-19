Heartland Votes

Morant has sprained ankle, will miss time

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has a sprained ankle.

The team announced he suffered a grade 1 ankle sprain during Friday’s game against Oklahoma City.

There is no timeline listed for Morant’s absence, but typical recovery time is 1-3 weeks for a grade 1 ankle sprain.

The Grizzlies list his status as week-to-week.

