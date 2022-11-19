Morant has sprained ankle, will miss time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has a sprained ankle.
The team announced he suffered a grade 1 ankle sprain during Friday’s game against Oklahoma City.
There is no timeline listed for Morant’s absence, but typical recovery time is 1-3 weeks for a grade 1 ankle sprain.
The Grizzlies list his status as week-to-week.
