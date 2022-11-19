First Alert: Wind chill today will make it feel colder

(KFVS) - It’ll be a clear but cold November weekend before a warming trend kicks in for the work week.

After a cold and frosty morning, Brian Alworth says today will be sunny and cool, but with a chilly southwest breeze developing ahead of a dry front.

Highs today will be about 40 to 45, but a southwest wind will make it feel colder.

Winds will settle down tonight, leading to another cold night with near-record lows mainly below 20 degrees.

Tomorrow will be sunny and cold, but the wind chill factor will be less thanks to much lighter winds.

The upcoming week will feature a gradual warming trend ahead of a Thanksgiving Day weather system.

Air temps will gradually moderate, with highs near 60 degrees possible by Wednesday afternoon.

Latest models are now showing a stronger upper trough and cold front approaching on Thursday, bringing rain Thursday evening or Thursday night, followed by breezy and colder conditions for Friday.

There may be a little wet snow involved with the upper trough on Friday, but it does not look like a major issue currently.

