First Alert: Wind chill today will make it feel colder
(KFVS) - It’ll be a clear but cold November weekend before a warming trend kicks in for the work week.
After a cold and frosty morning, Brian Alworth says today will be sunny and cool, but with a chilly southwest breeze developing ahead of a dry front.
Highs today will be about 40 to 45, but a southwest wind will make it feel colder.
Winds will settle down tonight, leading to another cold night with near-record lows mainly below 20 degrees.
Tomorrow will be sunny and cold, but the wind chill factor will be less thanks to much lighter winds.
The upcoming week will feature a gradual warming trend ahead of a Thanksgiving Day weather system.
Air temps will gradually moderate, with highs near 60 degrees possible by Wednesday afternoon.
Latest models are now showing a stronger upper trough and cold front approaching on Thursday, bringing rain Thursday evening or Thursday night, followed by breezy and colder conditions for Friday.
There may be a little wet snow involved with the upper trough on Friday, but it does not look like a major issue currently.
