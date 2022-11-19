Heartland Votes

First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Cold, dry weekend ahead of a Thanksgiving warming trend.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Shaping up to be a clear but cold November weekend, before a warming trend kicks in for the work week.  After a cold and frosty morning,  today will be sunny and cool,  but with a chilly southwest breeze developing ahead of a dry front.  Highs today will be about 40 to 45,  but a southwest wind will make it feel colder.  Winds will settle down tonight,  leading to another cold night with near-record lows mainly below 20°.   Tomorrow will be sunny and cold, but ironically the wind chill factor will be less thanks to much lighter winds.

The upcoming week will feature a gradual warming trend ahead of a Thanksgiving Day weather system.  Air temps will gradually moderate, with highs near 60° possible by Wednesday afternoon.  Latest models are now showing a stronger upper trough and cold front approaching on Thursday,  bringing rain Thursday evening or Thursday night,  followed by breezy and colder conditions for Friday.  There may be a little wet snow involved with the upper trough on Friday,  but it does not look like a major issue currently.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in...
Taylor Swift responds to Ticketmaster fiasco
Sheila A. “Annie” Shumpert, 57, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with four counts of...
Wanted woman arrested in connection with 20-month-long investigation into fentanyl sales in Paducah
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake registered at 5:13 a.m. nearly two miles...
Small earthquake recorded near East Cape Girardeau
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Kentucky candle factory workers who survived tornado, file ‘Charge Against Employer’

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 11/18/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 11/18/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 11/18/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 11/18/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 11/18/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 11/18/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 11/18/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 11/18/2022