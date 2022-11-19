First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

We’ve got another day or two of clear, cold weather on the way before our long-awaited warming trend begins next week. Another clear and very cold November night is on top for tonight, with near-record lows mainly in the teens expected for Sunday morning. Tomorrow’s highs will only be near 40° or so, but winds will be lighter so less of a wind chill factor. Dew points in the single digits and teens mean that the relative humidity will be extremely low- so be careful with electronics.

This cold pattern finally breaks down during the work week, as the upper levels ridge out and temps gradually warm. Highs around 50° Monday afternoon look to warm to near 60° by Wednesday afternoon. By Thursday afternoon an upper trough will be approaching from the northwest, pulling in moisture from the southwest. Details with this passing system have been shifting from run to run, but it does look like the best chance of rain will be Thursday afternoon into Friday morning…with cooler but mostly dry conditions for Friday into the weekend. Still not seeing much threat of any winter precip with this system.

