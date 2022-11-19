Crews work on water main break in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A water main break on Perry Avenue is under repair in Cape Girardeau.

Crews began working on the repair Saturday morning.

Nicolette Brennan, Public Information Manager with the City of Cape Girardeau, says that the water main break was called in over night.

Crews are working to fix it today.

No advisory has been issued.

