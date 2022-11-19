Heartland Votes

Crews work on water main break in Cape Girardeau

Crews began working on the repair Saturday morning.
Crews began working on the repair Saturday morning.(KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A water main break on Perry Avenue is under repair in Cape Girardeau.

Nicolette Brennan, Public Information Manager with the City of Cape Girardeau, says that the water main break was called in over night.

Crews are working to fix it today.

No advisory has been issued.

