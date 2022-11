CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Central football team beat MICDS 14-10 Saturday in St. Louis in the Class 5 State quarterfinal.

The Tigers will play the winner of Grain Valley and Fort Osage in the State Semifinal!

Cape Central is now 10-3 and winners of 8 straight games.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.