20th Annual Downtown Holiday Open House scheduled for Dec. 2 in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 20th Annual Downtown Holiday Open House will be Friday, December 2.

According to a release from Old Town Cape, you can get in the holiday spirit and support local businesses from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Get your photo taken with Santa, check out Santa’s Workshop and then catch a ride on a horse drawn carriage.

There will also be live music by Logan Chapman.

For more information on this and other holiday events, click here to see Old Town Cape’s website.

