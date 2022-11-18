Heartland Votes

Very cold temperatures this weekend.

Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 11/18.
By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. Skies will begin to clear and temperatures will drop rapidly through the evening hours. Lows by morning will range from the middle teens north to near 20 south.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. Winds will become quite gusty as well during the afternoon hours. At times, winds will gust out of the southwest to 30MPH or greater. Highs will reach the middle 40s but the wind chill will remain in the 30s throughout the day.

A reinforcing shot of colder air will move across the Heartland tomorrow night into Sunday. Lows will fall into the middle to upper teens across most of the Heartland Sunday morning. Highs Sunday will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s.

First Alert 4pm forecast on 11/18
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Record lows possible tonight
First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 11/18/2022
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast