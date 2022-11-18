Very cold temperatures this weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. Skies will begin to clear and temperatures will drop rapidly through the evening hours. Lows by morning will range from the middle teens north to near 20 south.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cold. Winds will become quite gusty as well during the afternoon hours. At times, winds will gust out of the southwest to 30MPH or greater. Highs will reach the middle 40s but the wind chill will remain in the 30s throughout the day.

A reinforcing shot of colder air will move across the Heartland tomorrow night into Sunday. Lows will fall into the middle to upper teens across most of the Heartland Sunday morning. Highs Sunday will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s.

