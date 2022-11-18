Small earthquake recorded near East Cape Girardeau
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Alexander County early Friday morning, November 18.
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake registered at 5:13 a.m. nearly two miles southeast of East Cape Girardeau.
No one has reported feeling the very light quake.
To learn more about the quake, click here of the USGS website.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.