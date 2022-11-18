Heartland Votes

Small earthquake recorded near East Cape Girardeau

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake registered at 5:13 a.m. nearly two miles southeast of East Cape Girardeau.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Alexander County early Friday morning, November 18.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake registered at 5:13 a.m. nearly two miles southeast of East Cape Girardeau.

No one has reported feeling the very light quake.

To learn more about the quake, click here of the USGS website.

