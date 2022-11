FENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saxony Lutheran Soccer team lost 2-0 to Orchard Farm in the Class 2 State Semifinal on Friday, November 18 in Fenton.

The Crusaders boys will now play the loser of Marshall and Excelsior Springs for 3rd place at 2:30 Saturday, Nov. 19.

Saxony Lutheran was seeking its first boys soccer state championship.

