Record lows possible tonight

After a very chilly afternoon, get ready for an even colder night. Lows tonight will fall into the teens to lower 20s. It’s looking likely that we could break record lows by daybreak on Saturday and again on Sunday morning too. We are expecting lots of sunshine over the weekend, but temperatures will be way below what is average this time of year. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s and cooler weather expected on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s and lower 40s. We do start to warm up a bit as we head into the work week next week. Highs will climb back into the 50s, with Wednesday looking like the warmest day. Scattered showers are expected for Thanksgiving, with highs in the 50s.

