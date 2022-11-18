Heartland Votes

Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of little Myah on Friday.(WNDU)
By WNDU Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Several families in St. Joseph County finalized their adoptions in court on Friday.

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, were part of those families in court.

WNDU reports the couple officially adopted a baby who was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box earlier in the year.

“We are so grateful for Myah’s birth mother; she made a really courageous decision,” Bruce Faltynski said.

Officials said the baby was initially admitted to the hospital after being found in the box as doctors determined she had a stroke.

Bruce Faltynski said thankfully little Myah has been well since and meeting all of her milestones.

The couple also adopted their 8-year-old daughter Kaia in March.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
Sheila A. “Annie” Shumpert, 57, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with four counts of...
Wanted woman arrested in connection with 20-month-long investigation into fentanyl sales in Paducah
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step aside after...
Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress
Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing multiple stores nationwide starting in December.
Sally Beauty Supply to close about 350 stores starting in December

Latest News

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 17,...
Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam
FILE - Former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland walks into Federal...
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
Leaders broke ground on Friday, November 18 on fields 12 and 13 at the Jackson, Mo. sports...
Jackson sports complex adds 2 new soccer fields
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Feds: Oath Keepers sought ‘violent overthrow’ of government