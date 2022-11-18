Heartland Votes

OVC title on the line as SEMO faces Murray State Saturday

By Tom English
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Ohio Valley Conference title is on the line this weekend for the Redhawks.

SEMO’s football team squares off with Murray State University in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, November 19.

A win over the Racers would mean at least a share of the OVC title.

University of Tennessee-Martin is also unbeaten on Ohio Valley play.

If the Skyhawks win their game over Eastern Illinois, UT Martin and SEMO would tie for the title.

Then, after both games are over, a coin flip will determine the automatic FCS playoff berth for the conference.

The 15th ranked Redhawks play the Racers at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Houck Field.

Meanwhile, the 5-5 SIU Salukis head to Ohio for an 11 a.m. game with Youngstown State on Saturday.

