Open house to be held on new Minnesota Ave./MO 74 intersection proposal in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau is hosting a public open house on the proposed Minnesota Avenue/MO 74 Intersection Improvement Project.

MO 74 is also known as Shawnee Parkway.

The open house will be held at City Hall on Tuesday, November 22 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Exhibits of the proposed plan will be on display and those involved with the project will be available to answer questions and receive comments.

Anyone who can not attend can view the exhibits and fill out a comment card at the south entrance of City Hall after the open house until Friday, December 2.

Below shows the general scope of the proposed improvements.

