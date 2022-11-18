Heartland Votes

National Adoption Day in Marion, Ill.

Eighteen children were adopted in Marion, Ill. in on Friday morning, November 18 as part of...
Eighteen children were adopted in Marion, Ill. in on Friday morning, November 18 as part of National Adoption Day.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Eighteen children in southern Illinois have new families.

They were all adopted in Marion in on Friday morning, November 18 as part of National Adoption Day.

The event took place at the Williamson County Courthouse.

National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness of more than 113,000 children in foster care waiting to be adopted.

“It’s definitely a celebration today because there’s closure, you know, they get some closure with their families and they’re getting ready to move on to the next phase of their life,” Wendy Ingersoll, regional administrator for the Department of Children and Family Services, said.

“You know when, when this happens, it’s just kind of a whirlwind and super exciting and sometimes you forget about what other supports that might be there. And so, really want to drive home with them, you know, that they have this and they have the support system when they need it,” Melinda Squires, social worker, said.

Advocates say adoption can be a lengthy process, sometimes taking up to two years.

National Adoption Day is inspired by a former judge in California who would open his courtroom on Saturday to finalize adoptions and help clear the backlog.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
Sheila A. “Annie” Shumpert, 57, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with four counts of...
Wanted woman arrested in connection with 20-month-long investigation into fentanyl sales in Paducah
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step aside after...
Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress
Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing multiple stores nationwide starting in December.
Sally Beauty Supply to close about 350 stores starting in December

Latest News

More than 13,500 households have been approved for federal money to help with flood recovery.
More than 13,500 Mo. households approved for flood recovery money as application period closes
A southern Illinois man was sentenced recently for violating a protection order.
Du Quoin man sentenced for violating protection order
City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High...
$6M to rebuild "The Bubble"
Health officials in Cape Girardeau are raising awareness about teens and drug use this afternoon.
Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight